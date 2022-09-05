Only 34% of children were immunized against polio

With less than a week to go until the end of the National Vaccination Campaign, which has as its main focus the prevention of poliomyelitis, only 34.4% of the target audience – children between six months and 4 years 11 months and 29 days of age – was immunized with 3.9 million doses applied. The goal of the Ministry of Health was to reach 95% of the target audience of 11.5 million children. However, more than half of them, 7.5 million, have not yet received the childhood paralysis vaccine.

“This is a problem for the whole world. Vaccination coverage has fallen. During the pandemic, this drop was more accentuated in the face of the health tragedy resulting from the covid-19 pandemic. The strategy we use is this: it is to talk to the Brazilian population and clarify the importance of vaccines in our vaccination schedule, especially for children”, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at the time of the launch of the campaign in August. .

Even with the end of the campaign this Friday (9), vaccination is still available at stations across the country throughout the year and should be sought. Brazil has been considered a polio-free country since 1994, but with the low vaccination adherence, doctors warn of the risks of the disease returning, especially after the registration of new cases abroad in countries such as the United States and Israel.

Statistics

In the ranking of states that managed to vaccinate more than half of the target population, only two appear: Alagoas (50.8%) and Sergipe (50.5%). Next comes Santa Catarina (47.6%) and Paraíba (46.6%).

Among the states that least vaccinated children against polio are Roraima (12.8%), Acre (17%) and Rio de Janeiro (17.1%).

vaccines

In addition to the VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), 17 other vaccines are available for children and adolescents up to 15 years old to update the vaccination booklet throughout Brazil. The vaccines of the National Vaccination Calendar, available for updating the card are: hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugated), VOP (Vaccine Oral Polio), yellow fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

Also available for adolescents are the HPV, dT (adult double), yellow fever, MMR, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated) vaccines. All immunizers that are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccination campaign coincides with the ongoing Covid-19 immunization. According to the Ministry, covid-19 vaccines can be administered simultaneously or with any interval with the others on the National Calendar, in the population from 3 years of age.