Deadline for partial campaign accountability starts Friday

The deadline for candidates to deliver the partial campaign accountability starts next Friday (9) and runs until September 13.

Since August 16, when the election campaign began, all candidates are required to send financial reports, with campaign collection data, every 72 hours to the Electoral Court.

In the system for disclosing applications and accounts of the Electoral Court, which is updated hourly, it is now possible to check how resources from the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC), for example, are being spent.

To do so, simply enter the application page and scroll down to access information on income and expenses.

In the partial rendering of accounts, candidates must submit all documentation to prove the anticipated expenses in the financial reports.

On September 15th, the TSE will publish the partial campaign accountability of candidates and political parties, indicating the names, CPF or CNPJ of the donors and the respective donated amounts.

The final rendering of accounts for each candidate’s campaign must be made within 30 days after the elections are held. The rule applies both to the first round (October 2) and to the eventual second round (October 30).

