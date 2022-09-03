men’s team beats Canada in AmeriCup debut

The men’s basketball team ended its recent streak of defeats and debuted with victory in the AmeriCup, the modality’s Copa América, played at Arena Geraldão, in Recife. This Friday (2), the Brazilians overcame Canada by 72 to 63, in Group C of the competition.

The winger / point guard Yago Matheus, with 13 points, was chosen as the best player of the match. The scorer was Canadian point guard Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors, NBA), with 20 points, in addition to catching 11 rebounds.

In search of the fifth continental title, Brazil returns to the court this Saturday, at 20:10 (Brazilia time), against Colombia. Canada plays at 17:40, against Uruguay.

The duel started balanced, with the teams alternating in the lead. The pitching performance was low on both sides, but the hosts managed to finish the first quarter two points ahead. In the second period, the hosts fitted the mark and made it difficult for the Canadian kicks, which made only nine points, against 15 of the Brazilians, who went to halftime with 32 to 24 on the scoreboard.

On the return to the second half, Canada broke away from the Brazilian marking, putting the game in the lane and going ahead in a three-ball by winger/guard Jahvon Henry-Blair, three minutes from the end of the third quarter. The scoreboard had changes in the lead again until the final three minutes of the last period, when Brazil finally got it right, with four balls out of three, two from Yago and two from winger/pivot Lucas Dias. The hosts re-established control and came out with the victory.

Earlier, in the match that opened Group C, Colombia beat Uruguay 70-64. Center Jaime Echenique, with 17 points and 11 rebounds, was the highlight of the winning team. Uruguayan point guard Agustin Ubal, with 27 points, was the scorer of the game.