See the agenda of presidential candidates this Saturday (3/9)

The campaign events for candidates for the Presidency of the Republic this Saturday (3) include activities such as walks, events, candidacy launches and meetings with militancy. Check out today’s presidential agendas:

Ciro Gomes (PDT): in the morning, the schedule is in the city of Serra (ES), with a walk in the center of the city, at 10 am. In the afternoon, he travels to Contagem (MG), where he takes a walk at the street market in the Eldorado neighborhood at 2:30 pm. At night, at 9 pm, he does live for Ciro TV in Aglomerado da Serra.

Eymael Constituent (DC): the candidate has an agenda in Taboão da Serra (SP), starting at 11 am.

Felipe D’Ávila (New): in Santa Cruz do Sul (RS), participates, at 12:30, in the launch of candidates for the Novo in the region, at Galeto with Pinga Fogo. At 7:00 pm, he will attend the launch dinner of a co-religionist’s candidacy, at the Ratskeller Restaurant.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): participates in an event with women, at 9 am, at Fenac in Novo Hamburgo (RS).

Leo Pericles (UP): he has his schedule in Aracaju, where he takes a walk in the Albano Franco Central Market at 11 am, participates in feijoada and chats at the João Mulungu Occupation, at 1 pm, then goes for a walk in Maloca – Urban Quilombo, at 3:30 pm and at 7 pm he participates in a plenary session support for candidacies at the UP headquarters.

Lula (PT): visit, at 10 am, the Casarão das Quebradeiras de Coco do Maranhão, near the Convento das Mercês, in São Luís (MA).

Pablo Marcal (Pros): at 6 am, he participates in the daily series Brazileiro Rico, live on YouTube; at 8 am, he takes a walk on Rua 44, in Goiânia; at 9 am, there is a sticker at Arena Passeio, in Goiânia; at 12:00, he participates again in the Brazilian Rico series; at 5 pm, there is a sticker in Rio Verde (GO); at 6:30 pm, he gives a lecture in Rio Verde; and at 9 pm, he participates in the daily series Brazileiro Rico.

Simone Tebet (MDB): in the morning, he has an agenda in Belém (PA), where he visits, at 8:30 am, the Usina da Paz, in Cabanagem. In the afternoon, he has an appointment in São Paulo, where he participates, at 4:30 pm, in the International Fair of Technology in Rehabilitation, Inclusion and Accessibility, at Expo Imigrantes, in Jabaquara.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): at 9 am, participates in the event Women with Sofia: The Candidatures of our comrades in Goiás; at 3:00 pm, he makes a speech at the meeting Christians for Socialism, broadcast on the internet; at 5 pm, he participates, in Taguatinga, in the Federal District, in the anniversary of the Communist Youth Union.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): in Barueri (SP), at 9 am, he walks and walks with voters; in Itapevi (SP), at 3:45 pm, participates in the opening ceremony of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Ser Amor; in Cotia (SP), at 5:30 pm, there is a meeting with animal activists, the lawyer and councilor of São Paulo, Felipe Becari, and the lawyer Rafael Saraiva.

Vera Lucia (PSTU): participates in a plenary session with activists and supporters in Curitiba (PR), at 3 pm, at the Hotel Dan Inn (Praça Santos Andrade).

Article updated at 7:55 am.