Brazilian: Flu visits Athletico-PR trying to regain vice-leadership

Trying to regain the vice-leadership of the Brazilian, Fluminense visits Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, starting at 19:00 (Brazilia time) this Saturday night (3). THE National Radio broadcast the match live.

In preparation for another round of @Brazileirao! 📸: Mailson Santana/FFC pic.twitter.com/YxlqzJgMjq — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 30, 2022

The team led by Fernando Diniz arrives refreshed for the confrontation, as they did not play during the week. However, the commander of the Laranjeiras team has a problem to solve: he will have to find a replacement for the midfielder Nonato, who no longer defends the Tricolor after agreeing the transfer to Ludogorets (Bulgaria).

Occupying the 3rd position of the classification with 42 points, Fluminense should enter the field with the best it has, in order to add points that will allow it to surpass the vice-leader Flamengo, who has one more point in the table.

“We have to keep playing. Possibility [de conquistar o título] there is always, like them [Palmeiras] have a great chance of winning the Brazilian and Libertadores. Football is a game, it is open to anyone looking for it”, declared coach Fernando Diniz at a press conference after the draw with Verdão in the last round.

If Tricolor should put their best on the field, it is very likely that Athletico-PR will opt for an alternative team. In the midst of disputes in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team should save some pieces for next Tuesday’s match (6) at Allianz Parque. In the first leg, Hurricane won 1-0.

The Hurricane arrives at the match occupying the 6th position of the classification with 39 points.

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts Athletico-PR and Fluminense with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Mario Silva and duty by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here: