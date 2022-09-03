Country celebrates Amazon Day this Saturday

For the first time since the 5th of September was established by law as Day of the Amazon in 2007, the date will be celebrated in free cultural events throughout the country. From now on, the events will be held annually.

This year, eight cities are at the forefront of the celebration, presenting to the public shows music and cultural activities. The Dia da Amazônia 2022 festivals start this Saturday (3) and continue until the 10th. site organizer.

The singer and actress from Pará, Gaby Amarantos, opens the program today, at 11 am, with Baile na Terra, at Tendal da Lapa, located at Rua Guaicurus, 1100, Água Branca neighborhood, west of São Paulo.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, Gaby Amarantos the singer highlighted the struggle every year to give visibility to the Amazon region, the northern people and the cause of the Amazon, “which takes our lives and that we have turned into an artistic mission, which is done with a lot of love. It is the result of a path that has been working very well”.

Gaby believes that the mobilization that is already taking place not only in São Paulo, but in other states, will make the Brazilian population pay more attention to the cause, get more involved, in a committed way, through culture, music, beauty, technology and all the representation that the region has. “People need to know the Amazon, but they don’t necessarily have to go to the region to appreciate and value it.”

“To know is to have understanding. It is when you know which are the states of the region that the Amazon occupies, when you know about the indigenous ethnicities of the native peoples who are caring for there, when you know the culture, through music, gastronomy, art, the speech of people who fight for this forest and they need justice, because they lost their lives in this fight, remembering Bruno and Dom, who are the most recent case and who mobilized the country”.

For Gaby, the more you get involved and engage, “from drinking jambu cachaça, listening to music and signing a petition in favor of the Amazon, you are getting to know more about this region. And you are including the region and making it part of of this country. Brazil is not complete without the Amazon, without the North. It is only complete when the northern people are also together”, pointed out the artist.

urban context

You shows will pay tribute to the Amazon biome, which is the center of global attention, both for its vital role in regulating the climate and maintaining the life of its populations, as well as for the escalation of attacks that have compromised its integrity and that include deforestation and fires to growing violence.

The coordinator of the collective Re Ocupa, an association dedicated to the defense of human rights and one of the organizers of the Festivals Dia da Amazônia 2022, Deuza Brabo, told Brazil Agency that the main objective of the event is to bring the agenda to the context of cities. “The Amazon is much talked about and debated in the rural sphere, where it is located, and in the urban sphere, people are a little scared by this conversation”.

Therefore, the intention is to make people leave the events with a reflection, “that they are touched to have other behaviors and thoughts and engage in the climate justice agenda, which is urgent. Those who are in the city cannot perceive this urgency, although we are being directly affected, like the riverside populations, fishermen, traditional people, who are in rural areas”, said Deuza.

The coordinator of Re Ocupa reiterated that the main objective is to bring the climate justice agenda to the city, so that the population can reflect and leave the festival touched for a behavioral change and engagement in the agenda. Amazon Day aims to make people aware of the importance of this region, which is the largest natural reserve in the world. “And keep in mind that what happens in the Amazon doesn’t stay there, but impacts everyone’s lives, every day.”

Deuza Brabo informed that the festivals will take place in the heart of the Amazon, in Manaus, Belém, Macapá, Santarém, São Luís, but they also need to bring other people who think they don’t depend on the Amazon or who don’t see themselves in this place. “The Amazon belongs to the Amazon, from Brazil and for the world”. Hence the shows also be held in Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The celebrations will take place on September 3, 4 and 10, involving multiple events.

Sustainability

This year’s theme is sustainable development and preservation of the Amazon rainforest. The initiative is produced by socio-environmental organizations Re Ocupa, Namaloca, Psica, Negritar, Gira Mundo, Condô Cultural, NOSSAS, Instituto Clima e Sociedade (iCS), Ja.Ca, Murerú Produções, Tapajós de facto, Na Cuia, Suraras do Tapajós, Projeto Health and Joy, Movements for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM), Federation of Quilombola Organizations of Santarém (FOQS), Negritar, Tupinambá Indigenous Council (CITupi), Tapajós Vivo Movement (MTV), Terra de Direitos, Maré Cheia, Engajamundo, Mapinguari , LabExperimental, Megafone Ativismo and Utopia Negra, among others.

Opening

At the show opening ceremony, in São Paulo, this Saturday (3), Gaby Amarantos will be joined by Anelis Assumpção, Suraras do Tapajós, Bloco do Água Preta and other guests. In Belém, on the same day, also starting the celebrations for the Day of the Amazon, the 5th edition of the Film Festival of the Periphery and Traditional Communities of the Amazon will be held.

On Sunday (4), there will be festivals in Manaus, Belém, São Luís, Macapá, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. They will take place, respectively, at the Ajuricaba Mascarenhas Youth Park (Autaz Mirim 4653-4783 – São José Operário); at the Portal of the Amazon (Jurunas); at Rangedor State Park (Rua Búzios, Quadra 35, Lote-18); at the Central Market, in Macapá (Av. Antônio Coelho de Carvalho); in the gardens of the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), Aterro do Flamengo; and on the Serra do Curral Amazon Stage (Américo Renné Giannetti Municipal Park – Av. Afonso Pena 1377 – Downtown).

At each location, there will be free activities for all ages. Each event celebrates and respects regional and cultural diversity, and this is reflected in the different names and identities of each stage, in each city. The festivals last until September 10, ending with the Maní Festival (Festar), which will take place from 6pm to midnight, at Praça de Eventos Dr Anísio Chaves 39-169 – Aeroporto Velho, in Santarém (PA).

Beyond the shows musicals in the eight cities, the Virada Cultural Amazônia de Pé will be held, led by the Campaign Amazônia de Pé. The Virada schedule can be accessed here. It brings together more than 400 decentralized actions throughout the country, such as workshops, cine-debates, conversation circles, agroecological fairs and other activities, with the goal of demonstrating that, in all regions of the country, Brazilians are attentive to the theme and want to participate in the commemoration in defense of the Amazon.