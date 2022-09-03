This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays BRL 50 million in main prize

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,516, which will be drawn tonight (3) in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 50 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal.

Nobody hit the six dozen in the last contest (2,515), on Wednesday (31), which raffled R$ 40.8 million. The prize was accumulated for today.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery houses accredited by Caixa, throughout the country or on the internet.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.