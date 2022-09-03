BrazilBrazil

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays BRL 50 million in main prize

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
Less than a minute

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,516, which will be drawn tonight (3) in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 50 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal.

Nobody hit the six dozen in the last contest (2,515), on Wednesday (31), which raffled R$ 40.8 million. The prize was accumulated for today.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery houses accredited by Caixa, throughout the country or on the internet.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazilian: Flu visits Athletico-PR trying to regain vice-leadership

11 mins ago

Country celebrates Amazon Day this Saturday

33 mins ago

Museum selects ten books to learn about languages ​​and indigenous peoples

1 hour ago

Music at the Museum: harpsichordist Roberto de Regina says goodbye to the stage

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.