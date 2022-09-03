Museum selects ten books to learn about languages ​​and indigenous peoples

To celebrate and value the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which began in 2022 and will last until 2032, the Portuguese Language Museum is preparing a temporary exhibition on indigenous languages ​​and cultures. As a kind of warm-up for this new exhibition, scheduled for October this year, the museum’s Reference Center selected ten books so that people can enter this universe of the original peoples of Brazil.

“We thought of organizing content for those who don’t know the topic to have a first contact. Hence the proposal to make this selection with ten works”, said Cecília Farias, linguist and researcher at the Reference Center of the Portuguese Language Museum. “We think of works that are accessible to non-specialist audiences,” she added.

In Brazil alone, she pointed out, almost 200 indigenous languages ​​are spoken. “[A quantidade] varies slightly depending on the classification criteria. For some researchers it would be 154 because they would group certain variants as dialects of the same language. But for others, it reaches 274 languages”, he said, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

“We have languages ​​with few speakers. have tongues [indígenas] which has only three speakers. And one of the ways to guarantee the preservation of these languages ​​is to make people, the population in general, get to know them. This is a first step towards promoting respect for these languages”, highlighted the researcher.

Among the books that were selected by the museum are Brazilian languages: For the knowledge of indigenous languagesby Aryon Dall’Igna Rodrigues, considered an essential work for studies in the area.

There is also an indication of The fall of the sky: words from a Yanomami shaman, by Davi Kopenawa and Bruce Albert, which brings the shaman’s meditations on predatory contact with the white man. The work is an autobiographical testimony and, at the same time, a shamanic manifesto against the destruction of the Amazon Forest and the native peoples. Another highlight is for We: an anthology of indigenous literatureorganized by Mauricio Negro, and which can be read by people of different age groups.

The list is completed with Indigenous languages: tradition, universals and diversitiesby Luciana Storto; Índio Não Fala só Tupi: a journey through the languages ​​of the native peoples in Brazilorganized by Bruna Franchetto and Kristina Balykova; Modern method of ancient Tupi – The language of Brazil in the first centuriesby Eduardo de Almeida Navarro; Indigenous linguistic diversity: strategies for preserving, safeguarding and strengtheningfrom Iphan; Talk about animals, talk about people. Lullabies of the Juruna peopleby Cristina Martins Fargetti and participation by Marlui Miranda; Indigenous peoples: land, cultures and struggles, by Benedito Prezia; and Jene Ramỹjwena Juru Pytsaret: What inhabited the mouth of our ancestorsby Lucy Seki.

“Some of the books are about languages, more descriptive. Often they have a typology explaining the language families and linguistic trunks that we have here in Brazilian territory. And we also have a fiction book, which is the We: an anthology of indigenous literaturewhich are narratives”, said Cecília.

According to her, the list does not end with this selection. “This is just a first contact with these themes. We hope this will spark more interest from people,” she said.

More information on the indication of books can be obtained on the website of the Museum of the Portuguese Language.