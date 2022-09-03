Artemis I: NASA prepares to launch mission to the Moon this Saturday

After identifying and solving technical problems in the cooling system of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the North American Space Agency (NASA) resumed, this Saturday (3), the countdown to launch the Artemis I mission into space.

The launch is expected to take place from a two-hour window starting at 3:17 pm (Brazilia time), straight from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Last Monday (29), the agency’s technical teams canceled the launch scheduled for 10:33 am (GMT) after identifying a cooling problem in one of the four engines of the superrocket that will take the Orion capsule to lunar orbit.

In a statement this week, NASA explained the importance of full activity for all engines.

“SLS engines are high-performance machines and are exposed to extremely low temperatures and extremely high pressures during fueling and flight. More than 700,000 gallons of hydrogen and liquid oxygen help to cool these engines.”

The experts explain that the risk of heating the liquid hydrogen is damage to the engine’s thermal conditioning, which would make the mission unfeasible.

For the president of the Brazilian Space Agency, Carlos Moura, who went to the United States to accompany the first launch attempt, when it comes to a vehicle the size of the SLS, the operation becomes even more complex.

”It is natural that NASA is guarding itself a lot, being very conservative, when facing any possibility of failure, any risk. That’s why they avoided going ahead with the launch on the 29th and reassessing the entire supply and refrigeration system, so that the operation could be resumed with minimal risk. We know it’s just a matter of time, because they have the capacity to launch with quality and safety, as they have done in other missions, such as Apollo”, he says.

Moura explains that in the last 50 years, since the last NASA mission to the Moon, technology has changed, ”but the more modern the vehicle, the more chances of problems”.

”Therefore, the expectation is always high, but there is a very strong confidence that NASA and partners will make every effort to make this vehicle fly, qualify the vehicle and the Orion capsule and in the next mission we can already have a flight manned”, explains Carlos Moura.

And it is with an eye on step two of the Artemis program, which should take a team of astronauts to the satellite, that the scientific community is following the Artemis I Mission, a kind of unmanned test for the next trip, scheduled to take place until 2026.

For the physicist, Fabrizzio Montezzo, this mission is very important for sustainability and for logistical reasons, since the Moon could serve as a base for future missions in the Solar System.

”After Apollo – a pioneering mission that took man to the Moon – this mission is important for the return where man can go to stay, based on the Moon and, mainly, for deep space exploration. It’s like a supposed ”gas station” for other missions to Mars, for example,” he says.

From the Moon to the Conquest of Space

This Saturday’s unmanned trip (3) marks a series of tests in the moon’s orbit, both in terms of equipment and the Orion capsule that should carry up to four astronauts in the second stage of the mission scheduled to take place until 2026.

In addition, a fundamental part of the mission will be tested, the European Service Module, responsible, for example, for the water supply, energy, propulsion, temperature control inside the capsule and the result of the partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA ).

According to ESA, the mission, which will be commanded here from Earth, could last between 20 and 40 days and will end back to Earth with a dip in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, United States.

The return flight to the Moon organized by NASA, in partnership with 21 countries, including Brazil, represents the return to the satellite 50 years after the last manned trip, in 1972, with the Apollo mission.

If this Saturday’s mission is canceled again, there is still another possible date for release: September 5th.

And the countdown can now be followed on NASA channels, on Youtube, and also on the agency’s website.