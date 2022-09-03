This Sunday ends the exhibition of the heart of D. Pedro I

This Sunday (4th) the exhibition An ardent heart: life and legacy of D. Pedro I, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, ends. The event is part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil and allows the public to see the heart of Dom Pedro I, which is preserved in a glass capsule.

Borrowed by the Portuguese government to be displayed during the celebrations, the organ of the first Brazilian emperor was brought from Portugal aboard a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) executive jet.

At Itamaraty, the heart is exposed in the Sala Santiago Dantas, heated to serve as an exhibition and crypt. Visiting hours and rules that must be followed by the public can be accessed at site from Itamaraty.