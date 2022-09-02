Guterres: North Korea must answer for crimes against humanity

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, defended that the Security Council consider the possibility of asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to judge possible crimes against humanity committed in North Korea.

A report sent to the UN General Assembly affirms that there has been no progress in accountability for human rights violations in the country and cites previous data that may constitute these types of crimes.

Guterres said this Thursday (1st) that “it remains imperative for the international community to respond to the human rights situation” in the country, including support for accountability “if it is found that crimes against humanity have been committed, in order to to avoid impunity”.

“This presupposes that the Security Council acts on its own initiative, or on the recommendation of the General Assembly, to consider referring the situation to the International Criminal Court,” said the UN leader.

The ICC was created to seek accountability for the world‘s worst atrocities: war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

