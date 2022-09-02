Afghan mosque explosion kills cleric, civilians

An explosion outside a mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat on Friday killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric and civilians. Authorities consider the incident an attack.

“Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, were killed on their way to the mosque,” said Herat police spokesman Mahmood Rasoli.

Rasoli did not say how many casualties the blast caused.

Al Jazeera Media Network, citing unnamed sources, reported that 14 people were killed.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted “strong condolences” for Ansari’s death and said his attackers would be punished.

Mujib Rahman Ansari strongly defended the Taliban at a large gathering of academics and elders organized by the group in late June, condemning anyone who opposed his administration.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power about a year ago, but there have been several explosions in recent months, some of them targeting mosques busy during prayers. The United Nations (UN) raised concerns about the growing number of attacks, and some explosions were claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for today’s explosion.

