Deadline for self-declaration of truck drivers is extended to the 12th

The deadline for autonomous cargo carriers (TAC) to make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term, a document necessary to receive the installments referring to July and August of the Truck Driver Benefit has been extended until September 12th.

Professionals with active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), must make the self-declaration, but who did not have a record of road freight transport operation this year.

“All professionals in this situation have a notification in the systems of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP). And they can use these same channels to make the self-declaration. Access can be made through the Emprega Brazil Portal, using the Login from Gov.br, in link services, or through the Digital Work Card application. The document will give more security and transparency to the use of public resources”, explains the ministry.

The receipt must occur together with the payment of the third installment of the benefit (referring to September), on September 24th. “Thus, those who complete the self-declaration after 6:30 pm from August 29 to September 12 will be able to receive installments 1, 2 and 3 on September 24”, informed the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

By 6:00 pm on August 29, 129,788 carriers had already made the self-declaration: “these drivers must receive the first two installments on September 6th and the third on the 24th of the same month – if all the criteria are met”.

In the self-declaration, the self-employed truck driver must state that he meets the legal requirements required to receive the benefit and that he is able to carry out, on a regular basis, road freight transport. It will also be necessary to inform the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam) of the vehicles registered with the ANTT.