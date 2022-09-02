Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations over actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday, as a team of inspectors from the United Nations (UN) International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) tries to verify the security of the installation and avoid potential disaster.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Energoatom said the mission was not allowed to enter the plant’s crisis center, where the country says Russian troops are located, and that it will struggle to make an impartial assessment.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine continued to bomb the plant, increasing the risk of nuclear catastrophe.

The site, 10 kilometers from Ukrainian positions across the Dnipro River, was captured by Russian forces shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in late February and has become a focus of concern.

The plant has suffered repeated bombings in the past month, with Kiev and Moscow trading blame for the attacks. The site is still managed by Ukrainian officials, and Russia has rejected requests to withdraw troops.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and his team spent several hours in Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, on Thursday and plan to return to the front lines tomorrow to assess the damage.

After the initial visit, Grossi said that the physical integrity of the plant was violated several times and that he is concerned about the situation.

Energoatom stated that it will be difficult for the IAEA team to make an impartial assessment due to Russian interference.

“The Russians did not allow the mission to enter the crisis center, where the military is currently located, on the grounds that agency representatives should not see it,” Energoatom said in a statement.

“The (Russian) occupiers lie, distort the facts and evidence they witness to the bombing of the plant, as well as the consequences of damage to infrastructure,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the mission could still have a role to play despite the difficulties encountered.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard the main thing from the IAEA, which is the request that Russia demilitarize the station,” Zelenskiy said in a video broadcast to a forum in Italy.

