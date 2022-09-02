National Force will support Funai in actions in the Apyterewa Indigenous Land

O Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Friday (2), an ordinance from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which authorizes the use of the National Force in support of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) in the Apyterewa Indigenous Land, in Pará.

The military will act in the services of preservation of public order and the security of people and property, on an episodic and planned basis, for 90 days, from September 2 to November 30, 2022.

“The contingent to be made available will comply with the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Public Security Force, the National Public Security Secretariat, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security”, also says the ordinance signed by Minister Anderson Torres.

The Apyterewa Indigenous Land, located in the municipality of São Félix do Xingu, is home to the Parakanã people. The indigenous land has been approved since 2007, but has been the target of invaders. This year, two decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ended the grileiros’ claims: in March, the 2nd STF group denied a request from the São Félix do Xingu city hall to annul the demarcation of the reserve. In April, a decision by the STF presidency accepted a request from the Attorney General’s Office and definitively prohibited the permanence of non-indigenous people on indigenous land.