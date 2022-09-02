TSE minister restricts electoral propaganda with first lady

Minister Maria Clara Bucchianeri, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), decided, on (1st), restrict the time of appearance of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro in the electoral propaganda of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election.

The decision is at the request of the MDB, the party of presidential candidate Simone Tebet. The caption opened a representation in the TSE alleging that, in one of the TV inserts, broadcast on TV Bandeirantes and TV Cultura in the first lady appears 100% of the time, which would be prohibited by electoral legislation.

Bucchianeri pointed out that the Law on Elections allows supporters to appear 25% of the time on radio and TV spots. The exception is only for presenters or interlocutors who lend their voice and image, on the condition that they do not bring a clear benefit to the candidate. “In this case, it is clearly a Bolsonaro supporter”, understood the Minister Maria Clara Bucchianeri, highlighted, in the decision, that the Elections Law allows the appearance of supporters in only 25% of the time in radio and TV insertions.

In the decision, Bucchianeri wrote that “the use of the image of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro has the potential to provide unequivocal benefits to the represented candidate, adding to him unquestionable values, so that her position in the material now contested could never be equated with that of a mere presenter. , that is, of a person who is limited to lending his voice and image, without, however, any ability to transfer prestige or attributes to one of the candidates in dispute”.

The minister ordered the suspension of the advertising of the questioned advertising pieces and fixed a fine of R$ 10 thousand for each case of possible non-compliance with the decision.

The defense of the Pelo Bem do Brazil coalition, which supports the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, argued that changes promoted by the 2015 electoral reform relativized the idea of ​​supporter, a term that would be applied only to people running for some office in the elections, and not to individuals not even affiliated to parties. The restriction of the Elections Law could not be interpreted “as if it were a prohibitive norm intended to stifle electoral propaganda and political communication”, wrote the campaign lawyers.