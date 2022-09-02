BrazilBrazil

Germany agrees to compensate families of Olympic victims

Germany and the families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics have agreed to an offer of compensation totaling 28 million euros, an Interior Ministry spokesman said today.

Last month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that, in protest, they planned to boycott a ceremony on Monday in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the attack.

The federal government will contribute 22.5 million euros, while 5 million euros will come from the state of Bavaria and 500,000 euros from Munich, according to the spokesman.

On September 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage in the athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the radical Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German police officer were killed after a rescue effort ended in gunfire.

