Operation seizes rifle in the house of candidate for vice governor of RJ

During Operation Anaphora, launched (1st) by the Federal Police and the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), a rifle was seized at the house of the former mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis. The politician runs for vice governor on the ticket of Cláudio Castro, current governor of Rio .

The operation investigates alleged favoritism in contracts in the health area with a work cooperative in the municipality of Baixada Fluminense, in the total amount of R$ 563.55 million in just over two years. 27 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the municipalities of Duque de Caxias, Maricá, Angra dos Reis, Mesquita, Niterói, Nova Iguaçu and in the capital.

In a note, Washington Reis clarified that the long weapon (556 caliber rifle) found in the vehicle used by the security team is officially safeguarded, filed and legalized with the Military Police.

“The weapons were released for use by the police escort of state deputy Rosenverg Reis, through a letter sent to the Secretary of State for Military Police, for the protection of the congressman during the electoral campaign period, when, historically, the Baixada Fluminense presents an increase in the rates of violence. violence”.

Rosenverg is Washington Reis’ brother. The note informs that the two traveled together in thursday (31).

“After the trip, on the night of the last On Monday, when Washington Reis and Rosenverg Reis were in the city of Porto Real, accompanied by the security team, one of their vehicles had a mechanical breakdown and the weapons and the team were moved to the vehicle where the rifle was found this morning. Monday morning”.

The Federal Police did not release the balance of Operation Anafora.