Correios requires CPF or CNPJ from national parcel shippers

From today (1), senders of national parcels transported by the Post Office must inform, in the package, their CPF, CNPJ or, if they are not Brazilians and do not have such documents, their passport number.

Announced in the first half of July, the requirement will apply to all posts, allowing the tracking of orders by CPF and allowing the use of other forms of interactivity in delivery. Packages without data will be refused by the attendants.

According to Correios, the sender’s personal data will not be exposed on the labels, being inserted only in the service systems, in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), as already occurs in the case of international shipments.

Also according to Correios, the measure complies with protocols established by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), which already requires that, in national orders, the invoice of the product or declaration of package content be attached.

Orders addressed to self-service terminals (lockers) or sent through the free Click and Collect service must also contain the recipient’s CPF, CNPJ or passport number, in addition to the cell phone number or email.