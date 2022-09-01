See the candidates schedule for this Thursday (1/9)

This Thursday (1st), candidates for the Presidency of the Republic campaign in the five regions of the country. Check the presidential schedule.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): the candidate will be in São Paulo. At 10 am, he participates in the delivery of the Country Plan for Childhood and Adolescence – Agenda 227 Movement, at the Alana Institute. At 8 pm, he gives an interview to CNN.

Eymael Constituent (DC): the candidate did not disclose the agenda.

Felipe D’Ávila (New): the agenda will be in Piracicaba (SP). The candidate will visit AgTech Garage – Campus at 10:30 am; will take a walk in the city center at 12:15; lunch at the Monte Sul restaurant at 12:30; will give an interview at the Commercial and Industrial Association of Piracicaba, at 2:30 pm; will visit the USP School of Agriculture at 4 pm; and will close the agenda at the Green Fish Brewing brewery at 5 pm.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the candidate will participate in hearings on RedeTV and SBT, in São Paulo.

Leo Pericles (UP): the campaign will take place in Caruaru (PE) and will include a walk in Alto do Moura, at 10:30 am; a lunch with social movements, at 12:00; a visit to Morro Bom Jesus, at 3 pm; a leaflet in the center at 4 pm; and a plenary session with activists and supporters, at 6 pm.

Lula (PT): the candidate on the agenda in Belém. The first appointment will be at the Culture Act with Lula, at 10 am, at the Teatro da Paz, downtown. At 6 pm, he participates in the Todos Juntos pelo Pará event, at Espaço Náutico Marine Clube, in Guamá.

Pablo Marcal (Pros): the candidate did not disclose the agenda.

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): the candidate is under house arrest and has no planned public agenda.

Simone Tebet (MDB): the candidate will be in Rio Grande do Sul. At 10:45 am, she visits Chácara da Fumaça, in the Mário Quintana community, in Porto Alegre, accompanied by Mayor Sebastião Melo. At 12:40, lunch with the mayor and senator Pedro Simon, at Restaurante Naval, in the Historic Center of Porto Alegre. At 2 pm, visit to Expointer – National and International Agricultural and Livestock Fair, at Parque de Exposições Assis Brazil, in Esteio (RS).

Sofia Manzano (PCB): the candidate did not disclose an agenda.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): the agenda starts in Brasília, with a meeting with the campaign’s press office team, at 9 am. At 1 pm, he gives an interview to the magazine This is. Then, he travels to São Paulo, where, at 7 pm, he participates in the launch of the campaign for state deputy by Jorge Tadeu (União Brazil) and federal deputy by Sandra Tadeu (União Brazil), at the Poliesportivo Gymnasium of Clube Elite Itaquerense.

Vera Lucia (PSTU): the candidate did not disclose an agenda.