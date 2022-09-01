UN experts maintain visit to Zaporizhzhia despite bombings

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that it will continue visits to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, despite reports of bombings nearby, said the institution’s director general, Rafael Grossi. In recent hours, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations about the attacks on Thursday (1st) on the plant.

“There were military activities, including this morning, a few minutes ago,” Grossi said in an interview in the town of Zaporizhzhia, about 120 kilometers (km) from the plant.

“But having come this far, we will not stop,” he added, noting that the initial objective will be to immediately assess the safety situation of the plant.

According to the former mayor of the city of Zaporizhia Dmytro Orlov, the Russians again attacked Enerhodar, the satellite town near the nuclear power plant, injuring several civilians.

In turn, the Russian army accused Ukrainian troops of having sent a team of “saboteurs” to the vicinity of the nuclear power plant, on the day the IAEA mission visited.

On Telegram, Ukrainian President Andrii Yermak’s chief of staff accused Moscow of trying to “destroy” the UN mission by acting as a “terrorist state”.

“The Russians bombed Energodar and the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” Yermaki said.

Through the Ministry of Defense, the Russians reported that they are attacking, with the use of helicopters, a “sabotage group” that operates in the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Yesterday, in the early afternoon, a column with about 20 cars, half with the acronyms of the UN, and an ambulance arrived in the town of Zaporizhzhia, located about 50 km from the power station.

The agency’s mission, consisting of 14 people, was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the day before in Kiev, having left the capital on Wednesday morning.

