UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

The arbitrary and discriminatory detention of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims by the Chinese government in the Xinjiang region could constitute a crime against humanity, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a report. published this Wednesday (31).

Bachelet, who has faced criticism from some diplomats and human rights groups for being too lenient on China, released the report yesterday, just minutes before her four-year term ended. She visited China in May.

The extensive report says that “serious human rights violations were committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the application of the government’s counterterrorism and counter-extremism strategies.”

“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of ethnic Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim groups may constitute an international crime, particularly crimes against humanity,” the document states.

The former Chilean president recommended that the Chinese government take immediate steps to release all detainees in training centers, prisons or detention facilities.

“There are credible indications of violations of reproductive rights, through the coercive application of family planning policies, since 2017,” the report states.

The document adds that the lack of government data “makes it difficult to draw conclusions about the full extent of the current application of these policies and the associated violations of reproductive rights.”

Human rights groups accuse China of abusing the Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic minority numbering about 10 million in western Xinjiang, including the use of forced labor in internment camps.

