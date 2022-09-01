PF investigates embezzlement of health funds in Baixada Fluminense

The Federal Police (PF) launched Operation Anafora this morning (1st) in Rio de Janeiro, with the support of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU). The objective is to investigate alleged favoritism in contracts in the health area with a work cooperative in the municipality of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, in the total amount of R$ 563.55 million in just over two years.

About 130 federal police officers and CGU fulfill 27 search and seizure warrants in the municipalities of Duque de Caxias, Maricá, Angra dos Reis, Mesquita, Niterói, Nova Iguaçu and in the capital. The warrants were issued by the 6th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the investigations, which began in January this year, the cooperative belongs to a structured and complex criminal organization, which has been operating in the state, practicing corruption with the diversion of public resources, especially in the area of ​​health.

The search and seizure warrants are against businessmen, intermediaries (oranges), financial operators and likely leaders of the criminal scheme.

According to the Federal Police, the name of the operation refers to the figure of speech that uses the repetition of a word in consecutive sentences to emphasize the term. Likewise, the investigated criminal organization repeated the modus operandi in the constitution of companies managed by oranges or to enter into contracts with public bodies.