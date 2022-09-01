Putin’s Schedule Prevents Him From Attending Gorbachev’s Funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, on Saturday due to scheduling issues, the Kremlin said.

In a phone conversation with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin paid his respects early Thursday morning, visiting and laying a wreath at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, where Gorbachev died in Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the president’s work schedule will not allow him to do this on September 3, so he decided to do it today,” Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Gorbachev’s funeral will have “elements” of a state funeral, including an honor guard, and that the government is helping to organize it.

