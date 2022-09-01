Offices on the Esplanade will not be open on September 6

O Official Diary of the Union of this This Friday (1st) publishes an ordinance of the Ministry of Economy that, exceptionally, suspends the working hours in the administrative units of the bodies and entities of the federal public administration, located in Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, next tuesday (6).

According to the text, there will be no office hours on the Esplanade due to security measures in the area for the commemorative parade of the independence of Brazil, to be held on the 7th.

“It is up to the directors of bodies and entities, in their respective areas of competence, to ensure the full preservation and operation of services considered essential or strategic, including those related to the holding of the Civic-Military Parade event on the occasion of the Commemorations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil ”, says part of the publication.