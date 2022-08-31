Grêmio falls to Criciúma at Heriberto Hülse

Grêmio reached the fourth game without a win in Série B of the Brazilian Championship (three defeats and a draw) after losing 2-0 to Criciúma, on Tuesday night (30) at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, for the 27th round of the competition. .

TIGER WIN! 🙌🔥 Celebrate fan! Tigre beat Grêmio 2×0 at Majestoso, with goals from Caio Dantas and Rafael Bilu. 💪🐯 .

.

📸 Celso da Luz | Criciúma EC pic.twitter.com/dWnoFVClr0 — Criciúma EC (@CriciumaEC) August 31, 2022

With this setback, Tricolor maintains 44 points in 3rd position, but can be surpassed by Vasco, who has two points less and faces Guarani next Wednesday (31). For Tigre, the victory represented the conquest of positions in the classification, after reaching 37 points.

Criciúma’s victory began to be built in the 11th minute of the first half, with a kick from the entrance of Caio Dantas’ area. At 40 minutes of the final stage, Rafael Bilu gave the final numbers to the score by scoring in a penalty kick.

Other round results:

Sport 1 x 0 Novorizontino

Ituano 0 x 0 Worker

CSA 2 x 0 Nautical

Tombense 1 x 0 Brusque