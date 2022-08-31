Revenue pays refunds for the fourth batch of IR 2022 today

The IRS pays this Wednesday (31) the refunds of the fourth batch of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. The batch also includes refunds from previous years.

In all, 4,462,564 taxpayers will receive R$ 6 billion – 4,362,766 non-priority taxpayers, who submitted statements for this year and for previous years until May 30 of this year.

The rest have legal priority, with 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old; 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old; 5,514 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 25,854 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The refund will be paid directly to the bank account informed on the Income Tax Declaration, either directly or by indicating a Pix key. If the taxpayer has submitted the declaration by May 30 and does not receive the refund, he must verify that he has entered the fine mesh.

Initially scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return was postponed to May 31 in order to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm the shipment, such as delay in obtaining receipts. Despite the postponement, the original refund schedule was maintained, with five lots paid from May to September, always on the last working day of each month.

how to consult

The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the My Income Tax field and then Consults Refund. The consultation can also be made on the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

Those who are not on the list or who fell into the fine mesh can consult the statement extract to check any pending issues. In this case, the taxpayer must enter the page of the Virtual Revenue Service Center and check for data inconsistencies. In this case, the taxpayer can assess the inconsistencies and make the self-regulation, by submitting a rectifying statement.

The refund is available at the bank for one year. If the amount is not credited, the taxpayer may personally contact any branch of Banco do Brazil or call the Revenue Service Center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) to schedule credit in a checking or savings account, in your name, at any bank.