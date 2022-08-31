Texas reports first monkeypox death in US

The state of Texas on Tuesday reported the first death in the United States of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, a severely immunocompromised patient, according to state Department of Health officials.

The case is still under investigation to verify the role of the disease in the death. Although painful, it is rarely fatal.

Scott Pauley, a spokesman for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency is aware of the death of an adult in Harris County, Texas.

“CDC continues to closely monitor the outbreak of monkeypox, and we are actively working with authorities to investigate the case. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.”

Some 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have now reported more than 478,000 cases of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.

Deaths outside Africa, where the virus is endemic, are rare. Non-endemic countries that have reported deaths include Brazil, with two cases, Cuba, Ecuador, India and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases caused by the form of the virus now circulating in the United States – Clade IIb – are rarely fatal, although people with weakened immune systems may be more likely to become seriously ill or die, Pauley said.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox, which is spread through close contact with an infected person. Almost all of the 18,101 cases of the disease in the United States occurred between gaysbisexuals and other men who have sex with men, according to the CDC.

