See the agenda of presidential candidates for this Wednesday (31/8)

This Wednesday (30), candidates for the Presidency of the Republic participate in street campaigns and events in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Goiás and Amazonas. Interviews with press vehicles are also planned. Check the presidential schedule.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): in the morning, the candidate has an agenda in Rio de Janeiro. At 9 am, he campaigns with candidates for the Rio de Janeiro government Rodrigo Neves and for the Senate Cabo Daciolo, in the popular shopping region Saara. At 11:30 am, he has a meeting with businessmen at Firjan’s headquarters, downtown. In the afternoon, he will be in Barretos (SP), where he will pay a visit to the Hospital de Amor de Barretos, at 4 pm.

Eymael Constituent (DC): the candidate will take a campaign walk on Avenida Mateo Bei, in Cidade São Mateus, in São Paulo (SP), at 1 pm.

Felipe D’Ávila (New): the agenda will be in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The candidate meets the press, at 18:00, at the Association of Builders, Real Estate Companies and Administrators of Grande ABC (ACIGABC). At 6:45 pm, he participates in the Constructing a New ABC Event, at the association’s headquarters.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the candidate’s agenda will be in Curitiba. At 2 pm, he takes part in a motorcycle ride between the Uberaba neighborhood and the sidewalk on Rua XV de Novembro, in the Center, a place known as Boca Maldita, where, at 5 pm, a public act will be held.

Leo Pericles (UP): at 10 am, the candidate is scheduled to arrive in Petrolina, where he gives an interview to Blog Tribuna do Nordeste at 11 am. At 12:30 pm, Léo Péricles has scheduled lunch with activists from the Central Directory of Students of the Federal University of Vale do São Francisco. Then, at 3 pm, he gives an interview to the blog Carlos Britto. At 4 pm, the candidate participates in a debate at the Universidade de Pernambuco Foundation (UPE). After having dinner at 18:00, the candidate must fly to Recife at 19:00.

Lula (PT): the candidate has an agenda in Manaus. At 9 am (Brazilia time), he gives an interview to Rádio Clube do Pará (AM 690 and FM 104.7). At 10:30 am (Manaus local time), he visits the Honda factory. At 3 pm (local time), he has a meeting on sustainable development at the Museu do Amazonas (Musa). The agenda ends at 6:00 pm (local time), with the Todos Juntos por Amazonas act, at Via Torres.

Pablo Marcal (Pros): in the morning, the candidate participates in an interview for BM&C News. In the afternoon, he participates in another interview, for Correio do Poder, and records campaign material.

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): the candidate is under house arrest and has no planned public agenda.

Simone Tebet (MDB): the candidate did not disclose her agenda.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): the agenda will be in Goiânia, with a campaign at the Federal Institute of Goiás (IFG), at 3 pm, and a visit to PCB activist Dirce Machado, at 5 pm. At 21:00, participate in live promoted by Diálogos da Esperança and Rede Fale, in partnership with Revista Zelota, Front of Evangelicals for the Rule of Law and Christians Against Fascism.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): the candidate has an agenda in Brazilia. At 9 am, she participates in the “Dialogue with the Presidential Candidates”, organized by the Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), at the institution’s headquarters. At 1 pm, she gives a live interview to TV Brasília. At 3:00 pm, she meets with members of the Service Sector Political Observatory, for the presentation of the document “The Brazil we want for 2023″.

Vera Lucia (PSTU): the candidate starts campaign commitments at 11 am, giving an interview to Agência Estado/Estadão. At 2:00 pm, leafleting is scheduled to take place at Praça Saldanha Marinho, in Santa Maria (RS), where Vera Lúcia will participate at 7:30 pm in a plenary session with activists and supporters.