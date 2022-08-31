Russia stops gas supplies to Europe

Russia interrupted, this Wednesday (31), the supply of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. Moscow justifies the decision by the need for maintenance work on the only turbine in operation at the moment.

According to Russian energy giant Gazprom, the temporary interruption on Nord Stream 1 is expected to last until dawn on Saturday (3). During these days, no gas will be supplied to Germany.

data of site from the operator of Nord Stream 1 show that the flows to Europe have been zero since the early hours of today.

Gazprom cites the need for maintenance work on the only turbine still in operation, located at Portovaya station.

In the months of June and July, Moscow had already significantly reduced its gas supply, due to maintenance and sanctions problems.

Yesterday, the Kremlin spokesman said that only sanctions are preventing exports to Europe.

“There are guarantees that, in addition to the technological problems caused by the sanctions, nothing is disturbing the supply,” he said.

Russia has also completely stopped gas supplies to countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and has also reduced the flow of other gas pipelines since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Cuts in Nord Stream 1 flows further complicate efforts across Europe to supply and fill vital gas storage facilities as the continent prepares to weather the coming winter months.

In Europe, these cuts or reductions in supply are “political” and are intended to raise energy prices and cause panic among the countries most dependent on Russia for energy.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.