Russia praises idea of ​​permanent IAEA presence in Zaporizhzhia

Russia approves the idea that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, the country’s representative at the Vienna-based international organization, said today (31). in Austria.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hopes to establish a permanent mission at the plant. UN nuclear inspectors left for the site on Wednesday.

Agency inspectors are already in Kiev. The mission director met with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky.

The experts are due to enter the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday (3) – if Moscow keeps its promise and authorizes the inspection.

The bombing continues intense in the area of ​​the plant, but the Russians guarantee that the level of radiation is within the normal range. The president of Ukraine advocates the immediate demilitarization of the complex.

