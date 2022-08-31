Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday the accumulated prize of R$ 42 million

The Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday (31) an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 42 million.

The six dozen of the 2,515 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Independence Lotofácil

Lotofácil da Independência bets continue to be placed, on specific steering wheels, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet.

The draw for Lotofácil’s special contest nº 2.610 will be held on September 10th. The estimated prize is R$ 180 million.

If only one player wins the R$180 million prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive more than R$1.3 million in income in the first month.

As in other Caixa Loterias special contests, the main prize does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be prorated among the winners of 14 numbers and so on.

The single bet costs BRL 2.50 and the player can choose from 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available on the wheel.