West remembers Gorbachev as champion of peace; Russia has a cold reaction

Mikhail Gorbachev was remembered in the West on Wednesday (31) as a leading statesman who helped end the Cold War. His death, however, received a cold response in Russia, involved in the war with Ukraine to regain some of the power it lost with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The last Soviet leader, he died at the age of 91 in a Moscow hospital on Tuesday after two years of serious illness.

In six years, from 1985 to 1991, he signed arms reduction agreements with the United States (US) and partnerships with Western powers, to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and to promote the reunification of Germany.

Its domestic reforms, combining economic and political liberalization, helped weaken the Soviet Union (USSR) to the point of collapse – an event that President Vladimir Putin once called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.

US President Joe Biden called Gorbachev “a man of remarkable vision” and, like other Western leaders, highlighted the freedoms he has implanted that have been steadily eroding.

As the leader of the USSR, he worked with President Ronald Reagan to reduce the two countries’ nuclear arsenals. “After decades of brutal political repression, he has embraced democratic reforms,” ​​Biden said.

“The result has been a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.”

Putin took more than 15 hours to publish text of a telegram of condolences, in which he said that Gorbachev had “enormous impact on the course of world history” and “deeply understood that reforms were necessary” to face the problems of the Soviet Union in the 1980s. .

French President Emmanuel Macron called Gorbachev “a man of peace, whose choices paved a path of freedom for Russians”.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in Communist-ruled East Germany, said she feared Gorbachev’s Moscow would crush an uprising against Communist rule in 1989, as it had in other parts of Eastern Europe in previous decades. “But there were no tanks, no shots were fired.”

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Merkel’s successor as chancellor, Olaf Scholz, abandoned decades of calm to make Germany’s foreign and defense stance much bolder.

While Western media ran lengthy reports, Russian media were less interested in Gorbachev’s death.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told an educational forum that Gorbachev’s “romanticism” about rapprochement with the West was misplaced. “The bloodlust of our opponents showed,” he said.

According to the Interfax news agency, the Kremlin said it had not decided whether Gorbachev would receive a state funeral.

peace Nobel

After decades of Cold War tension and clashes, Gorbachev brought the Soviet Union closer to the West than at any time since World War II.

But he saw that legacy sink in the last few months of his life, as the invasion of Ukraine sparked Western sanctions against Moscow, and politicians in Russia and the West began to speak of a new Cold War.

“Gorbachev died symbolically when his life’s work, freedom, was effectively destroyed by Putin,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

