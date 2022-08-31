Police seize 6 tons of marijuana in the state of Rio

Federal Highway Police (PRF) agents found six tons of marijuana in a trailer with a load of wood. The approach to the vehicle, at 10:15 pm yesterday (30), was at kilometer 22 of BR-040, Rodovia Washington Luiz, in the municipality of Três Rios, in the south of the state of Rio. Seven suspects were apprehended.

According to the PRF, the truck left Mato Grosso and was heading to the Nova Holanda community, in the Maré Favelas Complex, in the south zone of Rio. Still in the action, agents seized four vehicles.

The seized suspects and the truck with the drugs were taken today (31) to the Federal Police Superintendence (PF), in Rio.