Bicentennial of Independence: how the cry of Ipiranga was portrayed

Independence or deathalso known as The Ipiranga Scream, is the picture that portrays the unique moment of the rupture between Brazil and Portugal. But Pedro Américo’s painting was made years after Independence and with a lot of imagination to recreate Brazilian history.

Pedro Américo was already a renowned painter at the age of 45. He had studied art in France and was living in Italy, when he was chosen by the Brazilian government to paint a picture of the historical moment of the Grito do Ipiranga. The large work is 4 meters high by 7 meters wide and is in the Museu Paulista.

However, the painting was made in 1888, 66 years after the Independence of Brazil, when no one else was alive to tell what the scene on the banks of the Ipiranga River had really been like.

Pedro Américo wanted to make the historical moment of 1822 a glorious and solemn scene for Dom Pedro I. And, clearly, he sought inspiration in the painting by the French painter Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier, who portrayed Napoleon Bonaparte in the Battle of Friedland in 1807. The French work was painted in 1875; the Brazilian one, was presented at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy, 13 years later.

There are several poetic licenses in the work, including the fact of replacing the mules with purebred horses. The guards weren’t wearing such a pompous uniform. The Dragons of Independence only adopted the painting uniform more than 100 years later.

Even so, the official portrait of our Independence became this, as if it had been captured at the exact moment, on the banks of the Ipiranga, on September 7, 1822. And for his work, Pedro Américo won 30 contos de réis from the Brazilian Empire. A sign that his idealization fully pleased Emperor Dom Pedro II.