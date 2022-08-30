Inter thrashes Juventude with ease to enter the Brazilian G4

BrazilBrazil

Internacional did not find it difficult to thrash Juventude 4-0 on Monday night (29) at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, and take the 4th position of the Brazilian Championship.

After the victory at home, Colorado reached 42 points, but can still leave the G4 if Corinthians defeat Bragantino in a match that starts later. For Jaconero, the setback meant remaining at the bottom of the standings with 17 points.

The victory of the team led by Mano Menezes began to be built in the 37th minute of the first half, when Carlos de Pena took a corner for Johnny to head in. Before the break, at 49, Internacional reached the second thanks to a goal from Wanderson, who took advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Pegorari, who saved a penalty from Carlos de Pena.

Colorado’s third came out at the beginning of the final stage, at two minutes, again with a header by midfielder Johnny, this time after an assist by Wanderson. In the end, Edenílson took a penalty to give final numbers to the score.

In the next round, Juventude receives Avaí at Alfredo Jaconi on Saturday (3). A day later, Internacional visits Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




