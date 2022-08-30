Moraes withdraws confidentiality from decision that determined searches against businessmen

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes today (29) removed the secrecy of the decision in which he determined searches and seizures against businessmen accused of sharing anti-democratic messages.

Last week, in addition to the searches, Moraes also ordered the blocking of the bank accounts and social networks of those involved.

According to the decision, signed on August 19, the steps were taken at the request of the Federal Police (PF) and were based on journalistic materials that had access to the exchange of messages between the businessmen.

After analyzing the messages published by the report, the delegate responsible for the case asked the minister to take steps to “deepen and obtain new data”.

Next, Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized the measures as he understood that they were necessary for the investigation of the facts.

“There is no doubt that the conduct of those investigated indicates the possibility of attacks against democracy and the rule of law, using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, with the aim of harming or exposing the danger of injury. the independence of the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and Democracy; proving to be essential to adopt measures that elucidate the investigated facts, especially in view of the existence of a criminal organization identified in Inq. 4.874/DF and also in Inq. 4.781/ DF, both of my rapporteurship”, decided the minister.

After the PF operation, the businessmen involved repudiated the decision and denied having defended undemocratic acts.