Basketball World Cup: Brazil loses to Mexico in qualifying

The men’s basketball team remains unbeaten after two rounds of the second round of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, which will be played in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. This Monday (29), Brazil could not resist Mexico and was defeated by 82-72 at Arena Jaraguá, in Jaraguá do Sul (SC). The other stumble was last Thursday (25), in San Juan (Puerto Rico), for the hosts, by 75 to 72.

We closed the first window of the second phase of the World Cup Qualifiers with a setback against Mexico by 82 to 72. We continue working on the sequence of the competition, in November. pic.twitter.com/LwacMi6cZi — Basketball Brazil – CBB (@basquetebrasil) August 30, 2022

The Brazilians appear in the third position of Group F, with the five victories conquered in the first phase and three defeats (all consecutive), adding the same 13 points of the Mexicans, who are ahead by the direct confrontation, the same criterion that leaves the team led by Gustavo de Conti with an advantage over Uruguay, which is fourth. The first three go straight to the World Cup. The fourth-placed team will have to have a better campaign than the fourth in Group E to qualify.

Brazil returns to the court for the Qualifiers in November, for two more rounds, both away from home. On the 11th, the green and yellow team faces the United States. Three days later, he finds Mexico again. The next home match for the tournament will be on February 23 next year, against Puerto Rico.

Before that, the Brazilians will face the AmeriCup, the America’s Cup of the sport, which will be played in Recife. The debut will be next Friday (2), at 20:10 (Brasília time), against Canada, at the Geraldo Magalhães gymnasium.

The Mexicans have always been ahead of the marker. In the first quarter, Brazil insisted on three-point shots, but with low performance, hitting only two out of nine attempts. The scenario was repeated in the following period: just one basket in six shots. The rivals, on the other hand, had four three-pointers. Mexico went into halftime eight points ahead.

The worst moment in Brazil was in the third period. Inspired, the Mexicans missed just four of the 13 shots they attempted, doubling the gap for the final ten minutes. Brazil‘s reaction in the decisive quarter was late. The home team closed the gap to five points, with just under two minutes remaining, but a three-pointer from point guard Paul Stoll, scorer of the night with 16 points, put an end to the momentum of the green and yellow team, which also had the point guard Yago as the highlight, with 15 points.