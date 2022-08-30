Corinthians wins Bragantino and ends drought of victories in the Brazilian

Corinthians resumed the path of victories in the Brazilian Championship, after three games of fasting. This Monday (29), Timão defeated Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, at the end of the 24th round of the competition.

Alvinegro remained in fourth place, with 42 points, eight behind leader Palmeiras. Massa Bruta, who reached the fourth match without a win in the Brazilian, remains on 31 points, in 11th position. They are eight points away for Athletico-PR – the last team in the Libertadores classification zone – and six for Cuiabá, which opens the relegation zone.

Bragantino launched the attack at the beginning of the game, initially scaring with long shots, but almost opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, in a cavadinha by forward Artur, in the exit of goalkeeper Cássio, who was close to the goal. Gradually, Corinthians took control of the actions and it didn’t take long to swing the net. At 30′, Róger Guedes entered the area from the left and kicked. The ball slipped into the defense and landed on the right for fellow striker Gustavo Mosquito to open the scoring.

Timão tried to maintain momentum on the return of the break. At 12 minutes, midfielder Du Queiroz hit the crossbar. Massa Bruta pressed in at the end and almost reached a draw. At 41, Artur finished close to the small area, after a corner kick, but the kick went over the goal. Four minutes later, side Luan Cândido headed midfielder Miguel’s cross from the right and forced Cássio to make a saving save, guaranteeing the white-and-white victory.

Bragantino will face Palmeiras this Saturday (3), at 19:00 (Brazilia time), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. On Sunday (4), at 4 pm, Corinthians welcomes Internacional at the Neo Química Arena, in direct confrontation with the Brazilian’s G4. The duels are valid for the 25th round of the competition.