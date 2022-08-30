Repechage of Taxi Assistance will be paid today

Taxi drivers who did not receive the first two installments of Taxi Assistance will have a new chance this Tuesday (30). Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the repechage for those registered by the prefectures in the period from August 5th to 15th.

According to the most recent balance sheet by Dataprev, the state-owned company that processes the list of beneficiaries, about 25,000 taxi drivers had been registered by city halls who missed the initial deadline for sending information and have the data analyzed to verify if they are able to receive the aid.

On the 16th, the government paid the first two installments to around 245,000 taxi drivers registered by the city halls until July 31st. As each installment is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, each driver will receive R$ 2 thousand this month.

The money will be deposited in digital social savings accounts and can be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows purchases in registered virtual stores, payment of household bills and transfer to any bank account. The beneficiary will need to move the funds within 90 days after the deposit. Otherwise, the money will return to the Union’s cashier.

Created by the constitutional amendment that created a state of emergency because of the rise in fuel prices, the Taxi Driver Aid will be paid until December. The amendment increased social benefits and instituted emergency aid until the end of the year.

Initially, the government had informed that the final amount of each installment would depend on the number of taxi drivers who demanded the benefit. However, as the number was within the forecast, the first two installments will have the value of R$ 1 thousand each.

who is entitled

Taxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued by May 31, will be entitled to the benefit. No action by taxi drivers will be required. In case of doubt, the driver should contact the city hall to check the municipal register. The provision of information will be entirely up to the city halls (or the DF government, in the case of the federal capital).

City halls will have another chance, from August 20 to September 11, to submit the data. In this case, the payment will begin in the third installment, without the right to retroactive amounts. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security, however, does not rule out the possibility of extending the deadline, if necessary.

Truck Driver Assistance

Another benefit instituted by the constitutional amendment, Auxílio Caminhoneiro began to be paid on the 9th, with self-employed cargo drivers receiving the first two installments at once. As with Taxi Assistance, there will be a repechage of the first two installments on the 6th for those who were not registered.

Autonomous cargo carriers, registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) until May 31 of this year, can receive the Trucker Aid. Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF, among other requirements.

Also called Emergency Truck Driver Benefit (BEm-Caminhoneiro), the aid will be paid to each autonomous carrier, regardless of the number of vehicles they have. The payment of the BEm-Caminhoneiro will be reviewed monthly. For the next batches of payment, ANTT will forward to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the list of autonomous carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.

Whoever has a “pending” or “suspended” registration status, will be able to regularize the registration with ANTT and receive the installments from the date of regularization. However, the government clarifies that it will not be entitled to installments that have already been paid.

self-declaration

Unlike Auxílio Taxista, in which registration is made solely by city halls, Auxílio Caminhoneiro has a portal for truck drivers to apply for the benefit. Since the last 15th, autonomous cargo carriers (TAC) can make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term to receive the BEm Caminhoneiro-TAC. The first two installments will be paid on the next 6th.

The self-declaration can be made through the Emprega Brazil Portal or through the Digital Work Card application. After this period, truck drivers will only be entitled to receive the benefit from the month in which the data was sent, provided that the other legal requirements are met. In this case, no retroactive payment will be made.

Taxi Assistance Calendar 2022

Installment Payment Date

1st and 2nd installments 8/16

1st and 2nd installments (recap) 8/30

3rd installment 9/24

4th installment 10/22

5th installment 11/26

6th installment 12/17

Trucker Allowance Calendar 2022

Installment Payment date Active registration (self-declaration)

July and August 9/8 (double value) until 22/7

July and August (recap) 6/9 (double value) until 29/8

September 9/24 to 9/11

October 10/22 to 10/9

November 11/26 to 11/13

December 12/17 to 12/4

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal