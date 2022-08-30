Libertadores: Athletico and Palmeiras start dispute for place in the final

Athletico-PR and Palmeiras begin to decide who goes to the Copa Libertadores final, starting at 9:30 pm (Brazilia time) this Tuesday (30), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. THE National Radio broadcasts the ball game live.

The expectation of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is that Furação will play two heroic games in the semifinal of the main competition for clubs on the continent. For this reason, it chose to spare practically all the holders in the match last Sunday (28) against Ceará for the Brazilian Championship, which ended in a draw by 0 to 0. After this result, Athletico-PR remained in the fifth position of the national competition. , now with 39 points.

“Playing with an alternative team, we got 10 out of 18 points. And we were still able to test several players that can be used next Tuesday”, evaluated Felipão.

In front of Verdão, the coach expects a great challenge: “I understand that it will be a very balanced game. Knowing as I know Palmeiras, their way of working, their concepts through Abel and his group, which are very strong, we will have to play very well to win. We will have to be heroic in both games to be able to overcome them and go to a final”.

On the other side of the Arena da Baixada lawn will be the current leader of the Brazilian, Palmeiras, who drew 1-1 with Fluminense last Saturday (27) to reach 47 points. In this match Verdão entered the field with maximum force.

“Our players must understand that when they face us, the teams give everything”, declared Abel Ferreira. For the confrontation with Hurricane, the Portuguese coach will not be able to count on Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo. Both players were sent off in the quarterfinals against Atlético-MG and should be replaced by José Lopez and Gabriel Menino. Thus, Palmeiras should enter the field with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, José Lopez (Wesley or Bruno Tabata) and Rony.

