See the candidates schedule for this Tuesday (30/8)

This Tuesday (30), candidates participate in events, street campaigns, video broadcasts on social networks and interviews with media outlets. Check the schedule of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): the candidate begins his agenda in Brasília, where at 9 am he participates in the UNECS (National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services) Dialogues at the Brazil 21 Convention Center. At 11 am, he participates in an event with candidate for the Federal District government Leila do Vôlei , on Avenida Central, in front of the Mercado do Núcleo Bandeirante. At night, he travels to Rio de Janeiro, where he participates, at 9 pm, live on CiroTV, with reactions to electoral propaganda.

Eymael Constituent (DC): the candidate grants an interview to TV Globo, at 5 pm.

Felipe D’Ávila (New): the candidate’s schedule will involve live interviews for radio and newspaper. At 8:15 am, he will be interviewed by Vila Real FM radio station in Cuiabá. At 10 am, the interview is for the newspaper Gazeta do Povo. At 12:30, speak to the Panic Program.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): at 11 am, the candidate participates in the event Dialogues with Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, promoted by the National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services (UNECS), at the Brazil 21 Convention Center, in Brasília.

Leo Pericles (UP): in the morning, the candidate will have a conversation with supporters. At 1:30 pm, he will record videos with UP Minas Gerais candidates and at 5:30 pm he will do leafleting at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

Lula (PT): at 8:25 am, the candidate starts the campaign day by giving an interview to radio stations Mais Brazil FM, in Manaus, and to Mais Brazil News, in the Federal District. At 10:30 am, Lula meets with governors and former governors to discuss public security in Brazil, at the Grand Mercure Hotel in Ibirapuera, in São Paulo.

Pablo Marcal (Pros): in the morning, candidate grants an interview to the JK News portal. In the afternoon, he records campaign material.

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): the candidate is under house arrest and has no planned public agenda.

Simone Tebet (MDB): the candidate has an agenda in cities in São Paulo. During the morning, she will be in Taubaté. At 10:30 am, visit the Pilot Kitchen of the Mesa de Taubaté Program and, at 11:00 am, take a walk along the boardwalk to the Municipal Market. In the afternoon, visit São José dos Campos, with agendas in the city’s Technological Park, at 2:30 pm, and a walk in the Municipal Market, at 4 pm. At 20:00, participate in live with supporters.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): the candidate’s agenda will be interviews and answers to the press, without external activities.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): the candidate’s campaign day starts at 9 am, in São Paulo, in a meeting with the communication and strategy team, at the Campaign Committee. In the afternoon, she travels to Brasília where she participates, at 2 pm, in the UNECS | Dialogue with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic promoted by the National Union of Trade and Services Entities (UNECS), at the Brazil 21 Events and Conventions Center. At the end of the event, she will attend to the press. At 4 pm, she records an interview for TV Globo.

Vera Lucia (PSTU): the candidate will campaign in the city of Santa Cruz do Sul (RS). At 12 noon, she participates in a plenary session and lunch with PSTU members and militants. At 2 pm, she gives an interview to Rádio Gazeta 107.9 FM. At 4 pm, she participates in leafleting at the Mor factory.

Updated at 8:38 and 10:05.