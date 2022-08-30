Russia: Radiation at Zaporizhia plant is normal after bombings

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that radiation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine remains normal.

In the statement, the ministry also said that Ukrainian forces had fired artillery fire in the region of the plant. Also a Ukrainian offensive hit the roof of a building that stored nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in March. It has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

