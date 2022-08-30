BrazilBrazil

Russia: Radiation at Zaporizhia plant is normal after bombings

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
Less than a minute

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that radiation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine remains normal.

In the statement, the ministry also said that Ukrainian forces had fired artillery fire in the region of the plant. Also a Ukrainian offensive hit the roof of a building that stored nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in March. It has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Court orders arrest of German consul in Rio

8 mins ago

Environment announces funds to offset losses in Mariana

52 mins ago

Tiradentes Gastronomy Festival gives visibility to new projects

21 hours ago

Pepê Gonçalves is bronze in the France stage of the Canoeing World Cup

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.