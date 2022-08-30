Environment announces funds to offset losses in Mariana

The Ministry of the Environment (MMA) reported that the creation of two funds to compensate for the environmental and economic damage resulting from the rupture of the Mariana dam (MG), which occurred in November 2015, is in the final stages of negotiation.

One of the funds will have a state character and will be maintained by the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The focus will be on infrastructure, especially sanitation.

The other fund will be federal – Fundo Rio Doce Empreendedor, coordinated by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) – and will be aimed at promoting green entrepreneurship in the region with projects to pay for environmental services, waste treatment and recycling, credits of carbon, clean energy, green hydrogen and bioeconomy.

“Negotiations are heading towards their final stretch, seeking to make this the largest environmental agreement in the world”, said the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. According to the minister, seeking a fair, swift and effective reparation for those affected and for the entire region is an obligation of the public authorities.

Leite mentioned that, in recent months, a group formed by him, together with the president of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), Luiz Fux, the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco, the Federal Attorney General, Augusto Aras , the Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Jorge Oliveira, is working to find a solution for the renegotiation of the Rio Doce Agreement. “States and their attorneys are also engaged in the search for new values,” he said.

understand the case

The tragedy of the collapse of the Samarco mining dam – whose main shareholders are the companies Vale and BHP Billiton – is about to complete seven years. On November 5, 2015, the rupture released an avalanche of tailings that reached the Rio Doce and flowed to the mouth, causing several socio-environmental and socioeconomic impacts in cities in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, in addition to 19 deaths.

In 2016, through the Term of Transaction and Adjustment of Conduct (TTAC), an agreement was signed to repair damages. All actions were managed by the then created Renova Foundation, an entity that is maintained with resources from Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton. The entity has already consumed R$ 23 billion in updated values. “Spending was completely inefficient, with no real results for people, nature and the local economy,” the ministry said.

According to the MMA, the situation is critical along the 700 kilometers (km) length of the Rio Doce, from the city of Mariana in Minas Gerais, to its mouth in Espírito Santo. So far, many victims have not returned to their homes and remain without compensation for damages.