Pepê Gonçalves is bronze in the France stage of the Canoeing World Cup

The Brazilian Pedro Gonçalves, known as Pepê, secured the bronze medal in the canoeing slalom, which debuts at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in the Canoe World Cup stage, in the Commune of Pau, in the French Pyrenees. Compatriot Ana Sátila competed in the female category and finished in fourth position.

Pepê, 29, from São Paulo, came third in today’s race (28) in Pau, won by Frenchman Boris Neveu. The silver went to the Italian Giovanni de Gennaro.

Brazilian representative at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Pepê has been having a successful season this year in extreme slalom. In June he had already won gold at the Augsburg stage (Germany) and bronze at the Prague stage (Czech Republic).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




