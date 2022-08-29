Strong wind arrives in Rio and week should start with cold front

Strong winds arrived in the city of Rio de Janeiro in the late afternoon of this Sunday (28), confirming the forecast of a change in the weather after a sunny weekend with few clouds. For tomorrow (29), the forecast is that the thermometers plummet and do not mark more than 24 degrees Celsius.

According to the Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center (COR), the winds reached the west zone first, and gusts of 53 km/h were recorded by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) at the Marambaia station, between 3 pm and 4 pm. In the following interval, from 4 pm to 5 pm, Inmet captured gusts of 72 km/h at Forte de Copacabana, in the south zone.

The City Hall Operations Center also received information from the Meteorology Network of the Aeronautics Command (REDEMET), which recorded winds of 53 to 55 km/h at the Santa Cruz Aerodrome, in the west zone, and at the Santos Dumont airports, in the center, and Galeão, in the north.

The forecast of the municipal meteorological service, Alerta Rio, is that the arrival of a cold front will cause light to moderate rain and moderate to strong winds from tonight. On Monday (29), with the passage of this cold front through the ocean, the sky will be cloudy to overcast, and there should be light to moderate rain. Winds may continue to be strong and temperatures will decline sharply, with minimums reaching 14 degrees Celsius.

The Brazilian Navy issued a hangover warning starting at 9 pm today and reported that waves of up to 2.5 meters should reach the edge of the city. The end is scheduled for 21:00 on Tuesday (30).