Fortaleza beats São Paulo and reaches the 5th consecutive victory in the Brazileirão

Fortaleza continues with 100% of success in the second round after beating São Paulo by 1 to 0, in the middle of Morumbi stadium, this Sunday afternoon (28). This is the fifth consecutive victory for the team from Ceará, the sixth consecutive match without defeats in the Brazilian Championship and the seventh duel in a row without setbacks, also counting the Copa do Brazil. The triumph away from home made Leão do Pici overtake São Paulo in the table, reaching 30 points, one more than the São Paulo tricolor. Juninho Capixaba was the scorer of the match.

It’s the @FortalezaEC, huh? Get three more! Never lose on my return… pic.twitter.com/WCtSVdlRiB — Brazileirão Assaí (@Brazileirao) August 28, 2022

In the first minute of the game, the São Paulo fan had perhaps a foreshadowing that the afternoon would not be fruitful. Striker Nikão felt discomfort in his groin and left the pitch, being replaced by Luciano. Playing at home, the team took the initiative in the duel but found an opponent well placed by Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

The bid that came to define the score of the match happened in the 31st minute. Moisés advanced on the left and crossed low for Juninho Capixaba to complete the first and beat goalkeeper Jandrei with a strong kick.

From then on, goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, 37 years old, began his show. The number 16, who has not conceded a goal since taking over the goal of Fortaleza, has become an insurmountable wall. Shortly after the visitors’ goal, he saved Nestor’s shot and saw Wellington hit the crossbar on the rebound with a bomb. A few minutes later, he stopped Galoppo’s headbutt at point-blank range.

In the second half, Fernando Miguel was even more brilliant. He made at least three difficult saves, most of them from Argentine Calleri. In one of them, in front of the goal, he closed the angle of the São Paulo striker and saw Luciano complete over the goal on the rebound. In another move, he went looking for a header in the left corner that had the right address.

São Paulo kept pressing, but Fortaleza showed defensive strength and held on to the important victory, which gave a bigger breath to the club that lived practically throughout the championship with the relegation zone.

In the next round, Vojvoda’s men receive Botafogo, on Sunday (4). On the same day, São Paulo visits Cuiabá. However, before that, on Thursday (1), the tricolor paulista begins to decide a spot in the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Atlético Goianiense, in Goiânia.

In Clássico Mineiro, everything is the same… A goal and a point for each. pic.twitter.com/zylvMnyaUO — Brazileirão Assaí (@Brazileirao) August 28, 2022

Minas Gerais derby ends in a tie at Independência

América and Atlético played a classic from Minas Gerais with many emotions, concentrated in the first half. The match at Independência had the end of Hulk’s goal fast in the Brazilian. The Galo striker, top scorer in the last edition, was seven games without scoring for the competition until he hit a strong kick in a free-kick near the edge of the area, at nine minutes. Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli tried to fit the ball and ended up failing.

However, the tie was not long in coming. At 18, Juninho’s back-heel between the defender’s legs disarmed the Atletico defense and Henrique was free to kick from the left on goalkeeper Everson’s exit, equalizing the score.

What a blow! What a great goal from the Hulk! 🎯💣 pic.twitter.com/vNVOVwEd1w — Atletico (@Atletico) August 28, 2022

At 38, the Rabbit had a golden chance to turn around. The referee awarded a penalty kick from Réver’s hand inside the area. In the charge, Henrique Almeida this time stopped in the hands of Everson, who saved the kick in the right corner.

In the second stage, the Galo goalkeeper twice prevented Coelho from actually turning the game around and was the highlight in a period not as busy as the first half. Galo, who has only one win in the last six games, was booed by the crowd. The team now has 36 points and sees the championship distant, with the leader Palmeiras 14 points ahead. America has 32 points and sleeps in ninth position.

Coelho enters the field again on Saturday (3), again at Independência, to face Coritiba. Atlético will play again on Sunday, against namesake Atlético Goianiense, away from home.