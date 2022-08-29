Serie B: vice-leader Bahia beats Vasco at the Fonte Nova Arena

Bahia beat Vasco on Sunday afternoon (28) to the delight of more than 48,000 fans who filled the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador. An electrifying game from start to finish, with two own goals: the first by attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart, in his debut for Bahia, which opened the scoring for the Rio rival; and at 39, defender Quinteiro equalized for Esquadrão de Aço. In the extra time of the initial stage, Goulart redeemed himself and turned the score around for Bahia.

With the triumph at the end of the 26th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the team from Bahia remains in the runner-up, with 47 points, 10 behind Cruzeiro that appears in the classification table for the Series A. Vasco remains with 42 points , in fourth place.

Bahia started with full pressure on Cruzmaltino. The Fonte Nova Arena broke today (28) a public record: 48,660 people present (48,183 people paying). At seven minutes, after a perfect pass from Mugni on the left, Vitor Jacaré kicked hard and almost opened the scoring, but the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues palmed. Then, at 15, Davó inside the area sent a bomb out. But, despite their dominance on the field, Vasco opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with an own goal by Ricardo Goulart. The goal came after two consecutive corners: in the last of them, Nenê took the measure for Tubarão to head the goal, but when he went up, in the division, the ball hit Goulart’s chest before going in.

After conceding the goal, the Steel Squadron slowed down, but Cruzmaltino didn’t even threaten Danilo Fernandes’ goal. The carioca team had difficulty building plays and finished little. With 10 minutes left in the first half, the game’s history changed. In the 39th minute, Quintero returned the own goal, tying for Bahia. The defender cruzmaltino gave a cart to cut a cross by Matheus Biba and equalized the game at Arena Fonte Nova. And in stoppage time, Ricardo Goulart redeemed himself from the own goal and scored with a header, after a corner, turning the score around to the delight of the crowd present.

In the second half, the game continued. At 10 minutes, coach Emílio Faro, from Vasco, put on the field Gabriel Pec and Figueiredo in place of Paulo Vitor and Tubarão. The team from Rio started to dominate the ball more. At 17 minutes, Nenê took a corner and Andrey almost equalized, but the ball went wide. Then, at 23, in a new corner by Nenê, Anderson Conceição went up and headed close to the post. Bahia also had the opportunity to expand, the best of them in the 39th minute, after a cross by Jacaré for Luiz Henrique to send a bomb, but Thiago Rodrigues made a beautiful save. And already at 49, in the last move, Edmar from the left kicked to Gabriel Pec free at the entrance of the area, but the colleague Eguinaldo entered, tried to dominate and frustrated Pec’s submission.