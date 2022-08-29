Flamengo beats Botafogo and returns to the second place in the Brazileirão

Flamengo continued the good phase and reached 14 unbeaten games by defeating Botafogo 1-0, on Sunday night (28), at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 24th round of the Campeonato Brazileiro Série A. The triumph, achieved thanks to a goal by Arturo Vidal in the second half, made the team jump from third to second position, with 43 points, surpassing rival Fluminense to become the closest pursuer to leader Palmeiras. Botafogo, which now has five games without a win, stopped at 27 points and occupies the 14th place in the classification table.

He’s fiber! O @Flamengo follow your walk! Three more on the bill and the difference has decreased a little… Is it possible? pic.twitter.com/AdGL6qDWon — Brazileirão Assaí (@Brazileirao) August 28, 2022

Rubro-Negro, still involved in the Libertadores and Copa do Brazil disputes, took to the field a mixed team with few players usually starting. Botafogo took more danger in the first half, with two shots by Jeffinho saved without major problems by Santos. Flamengo didn’t have great opportunities.

On the return to the second half, coach Dorival Junior began to insert Flamengo’s main players and the result was immediate. At 12 minutes, two minutes after his entry, Pedro received a cross from the right, fixed his head and the Chilean Vidal arrived completing the middle of the area for the goal.

Soon after, the center forward had the chance to extend the advantage. After an error in Botafogo’s ball out, he received it face to face, cut the mark but kicked crookedly, out.

Pressured by the situation in the table and in the match, Botafogo tried a reaction, but did not take more danger than in the move in which Gabriel Pires headed in the middle of the goal to defend Santos after Marçal’s move from the left.

Glorioso, who still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the second round, returns to the field next Sunday (4) to visit Fortaleza in the capital of Ceará. Flamengo hosts the other team in the state, Ceará, on the same day, at Maracanã. However, four days earlier, on Wednesday (31), the team will be in Argentina, where it faces Vélez Sarsfield for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

End of the game. Dourado’s next match is on Sunday, the 3rd, against São Paulo, at the Arena. pic.twitter.com/kOoYMbEi5F — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) August 28, 2022

Cuiabá and Santos draw at Arena Pantanal

In front of more than 19,000 fans present at the Pantanal Arena, Cuiabá and Santos did not score zero. Cuiabá took control of the actions from the beginning, finishing many more times, but stopped at goalkeeper João Paulo. Dourado scored in the second half, but Rodriguinho’s goal was disallowed by VAR by Felipe Marques’ hand touch at the beginning of the move.

With the result, Cuiabá couldn’t get out of the relegation zone and will close the round in 17th, with 25 points. Santos, with 34, sleeps in eighth, but can still be overtaken by Bragantino at the end of the round, in the second (29).

The team from Mato Grosso has as its next opponent São Paulo, again at home, next Sunday (4). The next day, it’s Santos’ turn to take the field, welcoming Goiás.