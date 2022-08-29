Without Censorship receives this Monday the athlete Caio Bonfim

This Monday (29), on the program No Censorship, live, journalist Marina Machado welcomes athlete Caio Bonfim. Brazilian record holder in race marches of 20 kilometers (km) and 50 km, he talks about his performance in Olympic Games and other international competitions.

Caio Oliveira de Sena Bonfim was born in Brasília, in 1991. Son of athletics coaches João Sena and Gianetti Bonfim, he was initially reluctant to follow his parents’ profession, but in 2007 he accepted to take a test. Since then, he has dedicated himself to Olympic sport.

Among his achievements are the best result by a Brazilian in the history of the Beijing World Cup, in 2015, when he finished sixth in the 20 km race. In the same year, he won bronze at the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. In 2017, he won bronze in the 20 km walk at the World Championships in Athletics in London, England, after placing fourth at the 2016 Olympics, and won a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Bonfim is also a national record holder in the 20 km, with the mark of 1:18.47, conquered in La Coruña, Spain, in 2019; of the 50 km, with 3:47.02, in Rio 2016; of the 35 km with 2: 25.14, in Oregon, in the United States, in 2022. He is a record holder under-18, under-20, under-23 and adult. Also, in 2022, he secured three consecutive podiums: third place in Madrid, Spain; gold at the Podebrady Grand Prix in the Czech Republic and silver at the Rio Maior Grand Prix in Portugal.

The journalists Leandro Alarcom, from EBC Social Networks, and Gustavo Schuabb, from Record TV Brasília.

The program No Censorship airs on Mondays at 9pm, right after the soap opera the promised landwith broadcast throughout the country on open TV, through broadcasters affiliated to the National Public Communication Network – TVmanaged by Brazil Communication Company (EBC), and through other platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, where the public can participate using the hashtag #SemCensura.

